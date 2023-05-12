Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 19,758 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $237,688.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,168,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,976.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,439 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $3,608,272.39.

On Friday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 38,783 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $457,251.57.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.89 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

