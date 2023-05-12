Guggenheim Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $74.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONA. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

