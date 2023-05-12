Shopify’s (SHOP) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.85.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

