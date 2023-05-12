KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

