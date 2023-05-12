Richard M. Beyer Sells 4,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

