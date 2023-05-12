Gary G. Zyla Sells 8,958 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,887.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMK opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.03. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 954,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $20,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Featured Stories

