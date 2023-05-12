Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,605 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,328% compared to the average volume of 1,163 put options.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

