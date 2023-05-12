Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.70.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.