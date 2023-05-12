William H. Lyon Sells 5,580 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

