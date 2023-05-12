StockNews.com Upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.