Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS):

5/10/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $140.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $125.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $105.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $107.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $125.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $100.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00.

5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00.

4/5/2023 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

3/16/2023 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

