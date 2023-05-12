Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS):

  • 5/10/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $140.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $125.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $105.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $107.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $125.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $100.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00.
  • 5/9/2023 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00.
  • 4/5/2023 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/16/2023 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.
  • 3/16/2023 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

