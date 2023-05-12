Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $274,013. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,605,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,166,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,159,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,640,000 after buying an additional 145,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

