Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $426.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a net margin of 70.17% and a return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assertio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 19.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Assertio by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Assertio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Assertio by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Assertio by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

