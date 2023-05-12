Traders Buy Large Volume of AppLovin Call Options (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,486 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 2,460 call options.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 in the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Up 23.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

