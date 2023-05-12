Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Call Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 202,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 129% compared to the average daily volume of 88,203 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 44.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $11,529,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

