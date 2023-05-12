Royal Caribbean Cruises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 83,101 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the average daily volume of 20,623 put options.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

