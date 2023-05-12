Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Cameco Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.72 on Friday. Cameco has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

