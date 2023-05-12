Investors Purchase High Volume of Bloom Energy Put Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,865 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 127% compared to the average volume of 3,464 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy Trading Down 13.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

BE stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

