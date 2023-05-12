Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 64,036 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,579 call options.

PDD Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $65.17 on Friday. PDD has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.74.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

