Liberty Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 22,936 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,679% compared to the average daily volume of 1,289 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

