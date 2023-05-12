SciPlay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 51,523 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,447% compared to the average daily volume of 2,023 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SciPlay from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.
Insider Transactions at SciPlay
In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay
SciPlay Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.55 on Friday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.40.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SciPlay (SCPL)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.