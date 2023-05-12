Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Insider Purchases $263,200.00 in Stock

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GSBD. StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

