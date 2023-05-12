The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Pennant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $330.41 million, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.08.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $124.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

