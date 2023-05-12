H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,498.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance
ABCB stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
