H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,498.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.