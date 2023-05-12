Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Up 404.6% in April

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 404.6% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Alvotech Price Performance

ALVOW stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Alvotech has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alvotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alvotech by 1,430.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alvotech by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

