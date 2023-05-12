Ralph Bartel Sells 39,056 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $297,997.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,577,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,814,409.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

