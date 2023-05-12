Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHG opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Akso Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S.

