Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

ALPA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 173,684 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.