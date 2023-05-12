Monty K. Allen Sells 2,786 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IRadimed Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IRadimed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in IRadimed by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

