Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $123,725.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.