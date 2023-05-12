Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Sells $471,750.00 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Corning by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 365,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

