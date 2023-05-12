JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $320,250.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,927,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $318,750.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $798,523.20.
JFrog Stock Performance
NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.80 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 728.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 541,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in JFrog by 49.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,518,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 501,600 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
