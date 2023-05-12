JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $320,250.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,927,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $318,750.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $798,523.20.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.80 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 728.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 541,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in JFrog by 49.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,518,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 501,600 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

