Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Sells $317,522.45 in Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $317,522.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,415,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FLME opened at $10.15 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 873.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 100,651 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,023,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Flame Acquisition by 786.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 108,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,612 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

