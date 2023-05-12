Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Sells $392,625.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $350.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 8,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

