Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,414,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,195,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

