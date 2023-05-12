Maurice Sciammas Sells 857 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Maurice Sciammas sold 1,639 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $806,896.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $398.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

