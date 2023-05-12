Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $431,420.54 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

