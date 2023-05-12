Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) CFO Sells $495,100.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Green Brick Partners Stock Down 3.9 %
Green Brick Partners stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.