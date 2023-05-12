Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) CFO Sells $495,100.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 3.9 %

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

