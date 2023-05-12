Thad Jampol Sells 10,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $437,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $893,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $647,550.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $102,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.