First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $481,555.53 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,669,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 296,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,320,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 205,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

