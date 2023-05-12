John W. Kozarich Sells 6,408 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

LGND stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading

