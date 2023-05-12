Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

