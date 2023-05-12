Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRBY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Warby Parker by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 283,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

