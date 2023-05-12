Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.12. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

