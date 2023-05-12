Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Mizuho

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Up 0.8 %

PTVE opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 60.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 350.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.