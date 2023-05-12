Gregory N. Moore Sells 6,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

