Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $3.94. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 148,112 shares changing hands.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

