Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $509,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Genpact Limited (NYSE:GGet Rating) SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:GGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.