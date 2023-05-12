Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $509,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genpact

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

