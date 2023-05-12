Mark Evan Jones Sells 8,948 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $537,685.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,807,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GSHD opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

