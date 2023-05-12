Mark Evan Jones Sells 8,948 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $537,685.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,807,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Goosehead Insurance Price Performance
GSHD opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $71.04.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
