Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $599,750.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,254,763.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $560,375.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $617,625.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $619,750.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $49.29 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

